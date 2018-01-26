The Bible Canon – 73 Books or 66 Books? – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand

New Talk: “Chastity & the Mystical Rose” – Dawn E. Goldstein S.T.D., The Dawn Patrol

The Joy of Entrepreneurial Catholicism – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Getting Your Online Presence Right – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Bluetooth Is Named After the First Christian Viking King – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

How to Save the Church’s Architectural Patrimony – Duncan G. Stroik Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

We Are Our Rites! Wherein Fr. Z Rants After Reading Peter Kwasniewski – Fr. Z’s Blog

Community & Sunday Mass Attendance – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Attitudes To Ordinary Form Rubrics: Kantian Duty & Aristotelian Epikeia – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Churchill’s Cardinal: Why Arthur Hinsley Deserves Better – Fr. Terry Tastard, Catholic Herald

Moving Toward True Peace – Wendy McMahon, Catholic Stand

Can the State Force Pro-Life Centers to Advertise Abortion – John J. Bursch, Mercatornet

Cardinal Burke Speaks Up of the Current Climate in the Church - Fr. Z’s Blog+++

Thoughts on a Mid-Air Marriage – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.