Blogs | Aug. 27, 2017
The Bi-locating Nun Who Evangelized America, A Little Way Toward Digital Evangelization, and More!
The Bi-locating Nun Who Evangelized America – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
A ‘Little Way’ Toward Digital Evangelization – Jessica Marsala, OSV Newsweekly
Millennial Hope: I Found as Friends Made Religious Vows – Rebecca Willen, Aleteia
An Innovative & Entrepreneurial Answer to Paying Artists for Good Work – David Clayton, Claritas
How to Go to Confession When You haven’t Gone in Years – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Exposing the Enemy’s Plan – Ken Kneipmann, Catholic Stand
Murdered Florida Priest Wanted His Killer’s Life Spared – Chloe Langr, epicPew
June 8, 1918: The Great American Eclipse – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Creative Catholic: Joanna Bogle – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
What Are Mass Intentions? – Fr. William Saunders, Catholic Exchange
No, Pope Francis Did Not Beatify Roberto Clemente – CNA via The Catholic World Report
Fr. Z Celebrating with FSSP at Mass in Kansas City – Fr. Z’s Blog
Wiseblood Books: Literature that Possesses a Sacramental Vision of Reality – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
Living in the Mutable: Of Time & Eternity – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand
Time for Frank Talk about the Sewage, Filth of the Sexual Revolution – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Quæritur: Priest Took Ill at Homily, Another Priest Took Over – Fr. Z’s Blog
Transcendent Truth, Not Secular Hypocrisy, Needed to Overcome Racism – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
