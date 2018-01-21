Click on The Best Preachers are Signs of Contradiction link to read more.
The Best Preachers are Signs of Contradiction, Young People Love Religious Ritual, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Best Preachers are Signs of Contradiction – Msgr. Robert Batule, Crisis Magazine
Despite What Some Adults Say, Young People, Love Religious Ritual – Fr. David Elliott, Catholic Herald
Hats? or Chapel Veils? Or No Head Covering At All? – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Blog Society
When Does the Christmas Season End? – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
The Extraordinary Power of a 500-Year-Old Arm – Fr. Raymond de Souza, Catholic Herald
On Selling Jesus – Lorelei Savaryn, Catholic Stand
Of Ratzinger & His ‘Anglican’ Crucifix - Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment+++
Understanding Exorcism: Fr. Jeffrey Grob, Exorcist Specialist – Joseph O’Brien, Adoremus Magazine
Quæritur: How Do I Find Out Which Territorial Parish I Live In? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Remembering St. John Paul II’s Controversial 1987 Pilgrimage to Chile – Filip Mazurczak, The Catholic World Report
Is the Face of the Migrant the Face of Jesus? – William Kilpatrick J.D., Crisis Magazine
We Urgently Need a “Catholic Metaphysics of Democracy” – Fr. Thomas Joseph White, First Things
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments