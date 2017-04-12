The Benedict Option—Not Radical Enough – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

10 Beautiful Biblical Names to Give Your Baby Daughter – Aleteia

Squawk! Duquesne University’s, a Catholic College, LGBT Group Offended by Traditional Marriage Represented by Chick-Fil-A – Anne Hendershott, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Making God Your Goal – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand Quæritur: Does 4th Commandment Apply to In-Laws? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Why All Christians Must Unite Under Christ as One Body and One Faith – Laura Hensley, epicPew

Podcast: What Next for the Endangered Christians of Syria and Egypt? – Madeleine Teahan, Catholic Herald

Because God Said So: Limiting Yourself by What You Understand – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand

Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Bric Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Charity – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Of Prisoners and Devotions – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Seven Roads to Hell – Francis J. Pierson, Abiding Truth

Catholic Education at a Crossroads – Jesse B. Russell, Crisis Magazine

This Pregnant Woman Found Her Faith in 1930s Spain – and Died for It – Blanca Ruiz, Catholic News Agency

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.