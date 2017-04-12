Click on the The Benedict Option—Not Radical Enough link to read more.
Blogs | May. 6, 2017
The Benedict Option Not Radical Enough, 10 Beautiful Biblical Names For Your Baby Daughter and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Benedict Option—Not Radical Enough – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
10 Beautiful Biblical Names to Give Your Baby Daughter – Aleteia
Squawk! Duquesne University’s, a Catholic College, LGBT Group Offended by Traditional Marriage Represented by Chick-Fil-A – Anne Hendershott, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Making God Your Goal – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand Quæritur: Does 4th Commandment Apply to In-Laws? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Why All Christians Must Unite Under Christ as One Body and One Faith – Laura Hensley, epicPew
Podcast: What Next for the Endangered Christians of Syria and Egypt? – Madeleine Teahan, Catholic Herald
Because God Said So: Limiting Yourself by What You Understand – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Bric Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Charity – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Of Prisoners and Devotions – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Seven Roads to Hell – Francis J. Pierson, Abiding Truth
Catholic Education at a Crossroads – Jesse B. Russell, Crisis Magazine
This Pregnant Woman Found Her Faith in 1930s Spain – and Died for It – Blanca Ruiz, Catholic News Agency
