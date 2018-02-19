St. Francis de Sales (Credit: Catholic Spiritual Direction)
The Beauty of the Devout Life; Tips for the Best Lent; Is Centering Prayer Catholic; and More Links!
The Beauty of the Devout Life – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
10 Tips for the Best Lent – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
Good Works or Once Saved, Always Saved? – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
Is ‘Centering Prayer’ Catholic? – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Popcorn Cathedral Debuts on Breadbox Media – Pete Socks, Catholic Stand
Why Legacies are Brilliant for Charities & How to Get Them – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
First Gerber Baby With Down Syndrome – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Villa Maria Chapel Upgrade Creates Controversy – David Ryan, Ignitum Today
Benedict XVI’s Final Magisterium – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
A Letter on Loneliness – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
An Introduction to ‘The Other Modern’ – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
The Pope’s Reforms Have Been Frustrated, How Did This Happen? – Ed Condon J.C.D., Catholic Herald
A California Judge Protects the Wedding Baker – Jeffrey M. Trissell, Crisis Magazine
Lying by Omission, Perils of Words, Advantages of Silence – Fr. Z’s Blog
NRO Interviews Me on the Jesuit Who Changed My Life – Dawn Eden Goldstein S.T.D., The Dawn Patrol
Catholic Bishops Against Mark Janus - Charles W. Baird Ph.D., Acton Institute
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.