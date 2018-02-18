The Russian Orthodox Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow (Credit: Catholic Exchange)
The Art of Cultivating a Heavenly Perspective, Properly Preparing for Lent, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Art of Cultivating a Heavenly Perspective – Jonathan B. Coe, Catholic Exchange
Properly Preparing for Lent – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Coincidence or Proof? All Relics of Christ Have the Same Blood Type – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
An Accessible Manual for the Spiritual Journey – Fr. Roger J. Landry, Integrated Catholic Life™
The Ever-Deepening Mystery of the Dead Sea Scrolls - Cale Clarke, Catholic Answers Magazine+++
Finding Grace & Happiness, The Powerful Story of Venerable Hermann Cohen – Allison Low, Catholic Stand
Ross Douthat’s Book on Pope Francis – Fr. Z’s Blog
If You’re Looking for Lenten Reading, Try This Book – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Why Young Readers Need Real Books – Maura Roan McKeegan, The Civilized Reader via Crisis Magazine
The Restored Chapel of St. Turibius at the Josephinum – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Contemporary Catholic Art Doesn’t Have To Be Ugly – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
The Catholic Faith, A Religion of Both Word & Symbol – Veronica Arntz, New Liturgical Movement
What is “Full & Active Participation” in the Liturgy? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Confession: Please Stay With Me & Hold My Hand – Sister Christina M. Neumann, Catholic Stand
What Is Candlemas? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Catholic Herald
A Remarkable Set of Vestments – Richard Hawker, Liturgical Arts Journal
