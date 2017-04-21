Click on the The Apparition that Changed the World: A Review of Jean Heimann’s New Book on Fatima link to read more.
Blogs | May. 11, 2017
The Apparition that Changed the World, St. Faustina’s Litany to the Eucharist, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Apparition that Changed the World: A Review of Jean Heimann’s New Book on Fatima - Anne Marie Miller, Ignitum Today
St. Faustina’s Little-Known Litany to the Blessed Host of the Eucharist – ChurchPop
Kidnapped Priest Pleads for Church Help in Video Message – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
Gentleness Indispensable on Path to Holiness – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Wherein a Cardinal Waits on Tables – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Florida: Diocese of Orlando Reprimands Teacher for Quoting Saint on Islam – Robert Spencer
The Marian Option: A Marian Alternative to the Benedict Option! – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Bric Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Call No Woman Father! (It’s Just Kind of Silly!) – One Mad Mom
Fatima, the Rosary, and hell – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Theologian or Song Lyric? Take the Quiz! – Theresa Williams, epicPew
My Dear France,The Tender Daughter Of The Sacred Heart #3 – Edouard Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Fake Canon Law Goes On Goin’ On – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report
Secret History of Church of England Reunion Talks: We Were ThisClose in 1997 – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Blog
Why We Are Responsible For The Crucifixion – Michele Boyer, Catholic Stand
Why Bishops Should Condemn Father James Martin’s Dangerous Bridge - Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
