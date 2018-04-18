April 10, A.D. 1918: The Angel of the Trenches Earns His Nickname – Donald McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

After ISIS Beaten, Islamists Stop Iraqi Christians Returning to Their Homes – Ragheb Elias Karash, Aleteia

The Historical Case for the Resurrection – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

No Way Out: The Debacle at Providence College & Culture – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Suffering on the Road to Hope – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand

A Paschal Poem: Christ’s Guests – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

How to Transition Your Wardrobe from Winter to Spring – Meghan Ashley

The 10 Free Technologies Every Catholic Charity Must Use – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Cardinal Dolan: Democrats have Abandoned Catholic Voters – Catholic Herald

Is Easter Really the Pagan Worship of Ishtar? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

I Respond to Fr. James Martin about “Official” Teaching on Homosexuality – Fr. Z’s Blog

Our Ultimate Hope Is Resurrection – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand

Sursum Oculos: Why the Priest Lifts His Eyes During Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

The Amice & the Papal Fanon – Zachary Thomas, Liturgical Arts Journal

Dealing with a Walk-Away World – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine

Douthat’s Lament: Pope Must Have Known It Didn’t Have to be This Way – Gerald J. Russello, The Catholic World Report

