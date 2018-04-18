Fr. John B. De Valles (Credit: Pic Widened from Donald R. McClarey, J.D)
The Angel of the Trenches Earns His Nickname, Iraqi Christians are Still Suffering, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
April 10, A.D. 1918: The Angel of the Trenches Earns His Nickname – Donald McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
After ISIS Beaten, Islamists Stop Iraqi Christians Returning to Their Homes – Ragheb Elias Karash, Aleteia
The Historical Case for the Resurrection – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
No Way Out: The Debacle at Providence College & Culture – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Suffering on the Road to Hope – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand
A Paschal Poem: Christ’s Guests – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
How to Transition Your Wardrobe from Winter to Spring – Meghan Ashley
The 10 Free Technologies Every Catholic Charity Must Use – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Cardinal Dolan: Democrats have Abandoned Catholic Voters – Catholic Herald
Is Easter Really the Pagan Worship of Ishtar? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
I Respond to Fr. James Martin about “Official” Teaching on Homosexuality – Fr. Z’s Blog
Our Ultimate Hope Is Resurrection – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand
Sursum Oculos: Why the Priest Lifts His Eyes During Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
The Amice & the Papal Fanon – Zachary Thomas, Liturgical Arts Journal
Dealing with a Walk-Away World – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
Douthat’s Lament: Pope Must Have Known It Didn’t Have to be This Way – Gerald J. Russello, The Catholic World Report
