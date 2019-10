The Best Popes (Source: The Catholic Talk Show via ChurchPOP)

7 Greatest Popes in History, Educate Yourself Classically, "Gotcha Christian", and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The 7 Greatest Popes in Catholic Church History – ChurchPOP +1

Educate Yourself. . .Classically – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1

Two Can Play That Game Of “Gotcha Christian” – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at Underground Thomist

The Signs of Joy in Religious Life – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Boys To Men, Through Baseball, & Friendship – Bill Sheridan at Those Catholic Men

The Seeds of Faith Are Planted in the Home – Christopher Carstens at Adoremus

“In Bitterness Is My Joy” – Erin Cain at Ignitum Today

Ask Father: Are Permanent Deacons Necessary? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Why There Won’t Be An American Schism – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

Douglas Murray Has Some Queer Ideas About Sex – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine

Did the Church Ever Support Slavery? – Steve Weidenkopf at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

If The Devil Was An Angel, Why Is He Represented As A Monster? – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Sometimes Our Patron Saints Pick Us – Richard G. Evans at Catholic Stand

A Brief Consideration of the Origins of the Maniple – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Galileo Revisited — On Climate Change – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Exploring The History Of The Baltimore Catechism – Bill Dodds at Our Sunday Visitor

Monica Doumit: Protecting The Next Folau – Monica Doumit at The Catholic Weekly

“Facing The Final Confrontation” – Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap.

