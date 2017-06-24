The Four Stages of Loving by St. Francis de Sales – Fr. John Crossin, OSV Newsweekly

The Latest Absurd Manifestations of Transgenderism – Paul Kengor, Crisis Magazine

Was This 18th Century Priest a “Vietnamese Moses”? – Sister Maria Than Nguyen, The Catholic World Report

The Three Ages of the Interior Life: History and Liturgy – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing

The Children of Divorce Speak Out – Rachel Lu, Crisis Magazine

Black Theology, The Catholic Church in America, and Communion Ecclesiology – Cary Dabney, Saint Dominic's Media

Prudence and Knowing When to Quit – Susannah Pearce, Integrated Catholic Life™

Placebo Studies Show that Love can Heal the Body – Anna O’Neil, Aleteia

Re-Building a Bridge: Connection between Contraception and “LGBT Community” – Deacon Jim Russell, The Catholic World Report

How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Some Good News: His Hermeneuticalness is Back in the Saddle Again – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Half of Those Pondering Religious Life in U.S. have to Pay Off Student Debt First – Colleen Dulle, Catholic Herald

The Relationship of Church and University – Russell Shaw, OSV Newsweekly

If Your Life is Utterly Ordinary, You Might Well be on the Right Track – Brother Silas Henderson S.D.S., Aleteia

Benedict XVI’s Words for Cardinal Meisner’s Funeral – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Heaven, Evangelization, and Bumper Sticker Christianity – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

The Spiritual Reason Why Artists Depict Saints with a Crown – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Can an Atheist Really Be a Christian? A Response to “Catholic” Matthew Dowd – ChurchPop

About that ‘Humanae Vitae’ Rumor - Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Fr. Antonio Spadaro has Discovered a Brand of Protestantism He Doesn’t Like – Stephen B. White Ph.D., Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.