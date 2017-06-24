Click on the The Four Stages of Loving by St. Francis de Sales link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 28, 2017
The 4 Stages of Loving by St. Francis de Sales, The Vietnamese Moses, Interior Life, and More Links!
The Four Stages of Loving by St. Francis de Sales – Fr. John Crossin, OSV Newsweekly
The Latest Absurd Manifestations of Transgenderism – Paul Kengor, Crisis Magazine
Was This 18th Century Priest a “Vietnamese Moses”? – Sister Maria Than Nguyen, The Catholic World Report
The Three Ages of the Interior Life: History and Liturgy – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing
The Children of Divorce Speak Out – Rachel Lu, Crisis Magazine
Black Theology, The Catholic Church in America, and Communion Ecclesiology – Cary Dabney, Saint Dominic's Media
Prudence and Knowing When to Quit – Susannah Pearce, Integrated Catholic Life™
Placebo Studies Show that Love can Heal the Body – Anna O’Neil, Aleteia
Re-Building a Bridge: Connection between Contraception and “LGBT Community” – Deacon Jim Russell, The Catholic World Report
How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Some Good News: His Hermeneuticalness is Back in the Saddle Again – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Half of Those Pondering Religious Life in U.S. have to Pay Off Student Debt First – Colleen Dulle, Catholic Herald
The Relationship of Church and University – Russell Shaw, OSV Newsweekly
If Your Life is Utterly Ordinary, You Might Well be on the Right Track – Brother Silas Henderson S.D.S., Aleteia
Benedict XVI’s Words for Cardinal Meisner’s Funeral – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Heaven, Evangelization, and Bumper Sticker Christianity – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
The Spiritual Reason Why Artists Depict Saints with a Crown – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Can an Atheist Really Be a Christian? A Response to “Catholic” Matthew Dowd – ChurchPop
About that ‘Humanae Vitae’ Rumor - Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Fr. Antonio Spadaro has Discovered a Brand of Protestantism He Doesn’t Like – Stephen B. White Ph.D., Catholic Herald
