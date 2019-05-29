Mont San Michel (Source: Pexels)

14 Most Beautiful Churches In The World, Canada Bans 'Unplanned' Pro Life Film, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

14 Of The Most Beautiful Catholic Churches In The World – Becky Roach at Catholic Link+1

Canada Censors “Unplanned,” Prohibits Showing Pro-Life Movie in Theaters – Steven Ertelt +1

Stages of Persecution For Christians – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community In Mission

Modern Culture In Denial: Nothingness Reigns In Argentina, Too – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Biblical Surprises Abound – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Are Catholics Supposed To Void All Contact With Excommunicated Persons – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

Identity Crisis – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

The Fifteen St. Bridget Prayers To Our Lord In His Passion – Jim Dougherty at Catholic Stand

What Some Might Miss in Our Lady of Fatima’s Message – Matt Nelson at Catholic Answers Magazine

LGBT, Inc. – Philip Jeffery at First Things

Biology Says “A Man Cannot Become Pregnant” – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at The American Catholic

Why Jonah & The Whale Is Not A Myth – Roger Trudeau-LeBlanc at Ask Catholics What We Believe

