Venerable Fulton Sheen (Credit: Andrew Guernsey from YouTube via ChurchPOP)
The 12 Tricks of the Anti-Christ to Steal Souls, Meaning of Priestly Celibacy, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The 12 Tricks of the Anti-Christ to Steal Souls, According to the Venerable Fulton Sheen - ChurchPOP+++
Live Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
Christ, Eternal High Priest, & Meaning of Priestly Celibacy – Fr. Stravinskas Ph.D. S.T.D., The Catholic World Report
Eclectic Splendor of the Oveido Monstrance – Kinga U. Lipinska, Liturgical Arts Journal
A Well-Kept Secret: Rome’s Reliquary with Foot of St. Mary Magdalene – Joan Lewis, Joan's Rome
The Origin of the Bible – Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian
Defending Rebirth by Water – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Trinity: A Mystery Revealing the Nature of God – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
How Did Life Begin? – Robert Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
Was John the Baptist Born Free of Original Sin? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Dive Into the Mysteries of the Mass by Practicing Stillness – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
Have You Ever Prayed the Stations of the Eucharist? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Dispositions Involved in Establishing a Prayer Life – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Gossip About You? Here are 8 Tips from St. Francis de Sales – Andrew Garofalo, Those Catholic Men
Resources for More Solemn Traditional Ceremonies – Fr. Z’s Blog
How a Eucharistic Miracle is Approved by the Church – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
