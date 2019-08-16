The 100 Best Catholic Novels I Know, Powerful Benedictine Exorcism Prayers Against Evil, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The 100 Best Catholic Novels I Know – Deal Hudson at the Christian Review +1

“Get Away, Satan!”: The Powerful Benedictine Exorcism Prayers for Protection Against Evil – ChurchPOP +1

The Hardest Thing About My Last 20 Years As A Priest – Fr. Dominic Allain at Catholic Herald

The Common Logic of Those Who Defended Slavery in the Past & Those Who Defend Abortion Today – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Self-Serving Apologies: Not The Catholic Way – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Can A Priest Offer Mass “Privately”? – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini

Traditional Catholic Grievance Fatigue & Protesting Corruption – Brian Holdsworth at uCatholic

“Without Logos, The West Is Over”; A Conversation With Dr. Samuel Gregg – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

Do You Have a Death Wish? – Christopher Reilly at Catholic Stand

Popes Francis Again Confronts Gender Ideology – Paul Kengor, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Is Baptism The Same As Christening? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The True Artist Obeys A Higher Authority – Deacon Lawrence at The Way of Beauty™

Can We Talk About the Antichrist? – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

Why It’s Preposterous To Say Western Civilization Is About ‘Whiteness’ – Bradley Birzer, Ph.D., at The Federalist

