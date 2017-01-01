Click on Can’t Live Without Your Coffee? Then Thank This Pope! link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 8, 2017
Thank This Pope for Coffee!; To Sleep Peacefully Pray This Prayer; An Apostolic Pardon, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Can’t Live Without Your Coffee? Then Thank This Pope! – ChurchPop
Want to Sleep Peacefully? Pray This Prayer of the Night – Elizabeth Scalia, Aleteia
Watch This Little Girl Steal Pope Francis’ Hat – Catholic News Agency
What Is The Apostolic Pardon? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Wants Churches Destroyed; Why Bother? – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Pope: Fatima Visionaries Francisco and Jacinta Marto to be Proclaimed Saints – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency
Brick By Brick: Star of the Sea Parish in San Francisco Goes ‘Ad Orientem’! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Escriva Option: An Alternative to St. Benedict – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
Culture, Faith and the Craven Souls of the “Nones” – Joe Bissonnette, Crisis Magazine
Descended into Hell – Latin and Greek Versions of Apostles Creed – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
Call Me Interruptible: Finding Grace in the Unexpected – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
In Somalia, a Tiny Catholic Community Brings a Glimmer of Hope – Fredrick Nzwili, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
My Three Me’s – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand
African Catholics Reject Communion for Remarried; Fine Example – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
