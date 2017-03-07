Click on A San Antonio Anglican Use Catholic Parish Is Now Home in the Ordinariate Where They Belong! link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 27, 2017
San Antonio Anglican Use Parish Joins the Ordinariate, Art and the Eucharist, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
A San Antonio Anglican Use Catholic Parish Is Now Home in the Ordinariate Where They Belong! – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
When Art Came to the Eucharist’s Rescue: Caravaggio, Domenichino, and Barocci – Elizabeth Lev, Aleteia
Transhumanism’s Lofty Goal Meets a Catholic Response – Adelaide Mena, Catholic News Agency
Lives Interrupted: Six Women and Abortion – Roseanne T. Sullivan, Catholic Stand
Without Law and Freedom United, Truth and Dignity are Destroyed – James Kalb J.D., The Catholic World Report
The Great Lie: Relativism and False Freedom Left Me Depressed – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today
This Website Just Made Sharing Your Faith Ridiculously Easy – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Lowering the Bar – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: Wedding of Catholics with a Non-Priest Out In Mother Nature - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Perfect Prayer for Lent – Dale Ahlquist, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Heretic Valentinius Explained [Podcast] – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
Fr. James Martin, S.J., Calls President Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies “Anti-Life”; Is That Fair? – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Opposing Amoris Lætitia: Not Envious Bitterness, But Love and True Mercy – Roseanne Sullivan, Catholic Pundit Wannabe
The State of Pope Francis’s Pontificate – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
