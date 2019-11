Modernist Church Architecture (Source: Fr. Dwight Longenecker)

Ten Problems For Catholic Converts, Parish Boundaries Still Matter, Primacy Of Love, and More Links!

Ten Problems For Catholic Converts – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1

Parish Boundaries Still Matter – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission 1

Bishops Have Also Said These Politicians Shouldn’t Receive Communion – Mary Margaret Olohan at The Stream

A Great Example Of “Earthquake Baroque” Architecture – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

The Primacy of Love in Catholic Reform – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Mass Exodus – John Vrdolyak at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Vive la Resistance! – One Mad Mom

The Post-Synodal Stakes For The Church – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

Doctrine, Doctrine, Doctrine – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Italian Bishops’ Agency Published Prayer To Pachamama – Catholic Culture

Pan Amazon Or Pistoia Synod? – José Antonio Ureta at Edward Pentin Online

Dialogue / Truth – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Rewriting Our Genes? Prime Editing Doesn’t Resolve Moral Issues – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

Catholic Priest Was Correct To Deny Communion To Joe Biden — Here’s Why – Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D.

Joe Biden Claims “I’m a Practicing Catholic,” But He Supports Abortions Up to Birth – Micaiah Bilger at Life News

As A Priest, I’m Tempted To Dress Down, But A Cassock Expresses An Eternal Truth – Fr. Michael Rennier at Catholic Herald

