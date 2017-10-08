Click on the Ten Practical Steps to a Sanctified Life link to read more.
Ten Practical Steps to a Sanctified Life, One Thing Adoration, Help Christians in Iraq, and More!
Ten Practical Steps to a Sanctified Life - Fr. Wade L.J. Menezes, C.P.M., of Catholic Exchange
One Thing Adoration - Kristin Aebli, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Now or Never for Rebuilding Christianity in Iraq – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing
Forgiveness — A Decision, Not A Feeling – Marcellino D’Ambrosio Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™
What a Convert from Islam Discovered about Western Civilization – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
St. Raymond Nonnatus: Healing Prayers for the Divorced – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand
InfoGraphic: What You Need to Know About the Great Order of Carthusians – ChurchPop
An Interview with Brandon Vogt and His New Book! – Justin McClain, Catholic Exchange
Is This the House Where Jesus and St. Peter Lived? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Spiffy New Christmas Music Disc from the Dominican Sisters of Mary – Fr. Z’s Blog
How Star Wars Inspired Me to Write a Comic Book about Medieval Monks – Philip Kosloski, Catholic Herald
Do We Know the Year of Mary’s Assumption? Here’s the Intriguing Evidence – ChurchPop
Byzantine and Catholic in the Secular Northwest – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report
Enjoy Chicken? Thank Medieval Catholic Monks – uCatholic
Natural Disasters and the Character of God – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
The Sacred Liturgy as a Monument or Witness of Tradition – Aaron D. Henderson, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Sacred Vestments from Hungary – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
The Intelligent Farmer – Patrick Toner Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
A Brilliant Defense of Christendom – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
The Need for Fuller Pastoral Care – Paul C. Vitz Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
