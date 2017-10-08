Ten Practical Steps to a Sanctified Life - Fr. Wade L.J. Menezes, C.P.M., of Catholic Exchange

One Thing Adoration - Kristin Aebli, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Now or Never for Rebuilding Christianity in Iraq – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing

Forgiveness — A Decision, Not A Feeling – Marcellino D’Ambrosio Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™

What a Convert from Islam Discovered about Western Civilization – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

St. Raymond Nonnatus: Healing Prayers for the Divorced – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand

InfoGraphic: What You Need to Know About the Great Order of Carthusians – ChurchPop

An Interview with Brandon Vogt and His New Book!  – Justin McClain, Catholic Exchange

Is This the House Where Jesus and St. Peter Lived? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Spiffy New Christmas Music Disc from the Dominican Sisters of Mary – Fr. Z’s Blog

How Star Wars Inspired Me to Write a Comic Book about Medieval Monks – Philip Kosloski, Catholic Herald

Do We Know the Year of Mary’s Assumption? Here’s the Intriguing Evidence – ChurchPop

Byzantine and Catholic in the Secular Northwest – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report

Enjoy Chicken? Thank Medieval Catholic Monks – uCatholic

Natural Disasters and the Character of God – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

The Sacred Liturgy as a Monument or Witness of Tradition – Aaron D. Henderson, Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Sacred Vestments from Hungary – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

The Intelligent Farmer – Patrick Toner Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

A Brilliant Defense of Christendom – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine

The Need for Fuller Pastoral Care – Paul C. Vitz Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

