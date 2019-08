Joe Wilson (Source: Catholic Herald)

Teen's Spiritual Diary Becomes Unexpected Hit, Nun Defeats Army With The Eucharist, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Teenager’s Spiritual Diary Has Become An Unexpected Hit – Louise Lawlor at Catholic Herald +1

The 13th Century Nun Who Fearlessly Defeated an Army With the Eucharist – ChurchPOP +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

Can A Non-Catholic Go To Confession To A Priest? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Astounding Doctrine of Deification – Matthew Leonard

Why Do We Name Pontius Pilate in the Creed at Mass? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Problems Produced by the Polygamy of the Patriarchs – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Ask Father: Priests Who Bless With Their Fingers In The Greek Icon “ICXC” Style – Fr. Z’s Blog

Divine Providence: One Bathroom For A Family Of Fourteen – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand

The Moment I Knew I Had To Be Catholic – Zac Mabry at Catholic Herald +1

That’s the Way It Is – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

The Church of the Early Fathers – Kenneth D. Whitehead at Catholic Answers Magazine

From Islam to Christ—Derya Little – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand

Harvard Study Reveals The Benefits Of Childhood Church-Going – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Good Science Gets Its Boots On: The Shroud Of Turin – Foxfier at The American Catholic

“I Am So Lucky”: How This Elderly Man Finds Joy in His Wife’s Alzheimer’s Disease – ChurchPOP

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.