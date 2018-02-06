Teaching the Real Presence Without Words – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

10 Great Books for Lent That You Won’t Find on Other Lists – Vicki Burbach, The Pelican's Breast

An Encounter with the Forearm of St. Francis Xavier – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand

Vatican: Pray for Justin Trudeau’s Conversion Over Abortion Policy – Catholic Herald

The Work of the Sacristan – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand

Going Pro with Your Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Jordan Peterson: Fix Yourself – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

An Armenian Bishop “Ordains” a Deaconette – Fr. Z’s Blog

Professor Fastiggi’s Pretzel Logic – Edward Feser Ph.D.

Tag Yourself: Church Architecture Edition 2.0! – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic

Climate Trumps the Unborn – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

In Defense of Indoctrination – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine

The Russian Orthodox Church, Big Maneuvers on the Moscow-Kiev Axis – Gianni Valente, Vatican Insider via La Stampa

Postliberal Theology – R.R. Reno, First Things

