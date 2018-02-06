Click on the Teaching the Real Presence Without Words link to read more.
Teaching the Real Presence Without Words, Great Books to Read for Lent, and Much More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Teaching the Real Presence Without Words – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
10 Great Books for Lent That You Won’t Find on Other Lists – Vicki Burbach, The Pelican's Breast
An Encounter with the Forearm of St. Francis Xavier – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
Vatican: Pray for Justin Trudeau’s Conversion Over Abortion Policy – Catholic Herald
The Work of the Sacristan – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand
Going Pro with Your Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Jordan Peterson: Fix Yourself – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
An Armenian Bishop “Ordains” a Deaconette – Fr. Z’s Blog
Professor Fastiggi’s Pretzel Logic – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Tag Yourself: Church Architecture Edition 2.0! – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Climate Trumps the Unborn – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
In Defense of Indoctrination – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Russian Orthodox Church, Big Maneuvers on the Moscow-Kiev Axis – Gianni Valente, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
Postliberal Theology – R.R. Reno, First Things
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments