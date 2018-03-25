Taylor Marshal, Ph.D. (Credit: Screengrab from YouTube via ChurchPop)

Taylor Marshall Reveals Mystical Experience, How to Bear Faults of Others, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Taylor Marshall Reveals Mystical Experience on State of the Church Today - ChurchPop+++

How to Bear Faults of Others, According to the ‘The Imitation of Christ’ – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Why Millenial Catholics are Re-Adopting the Traditional Chapel Veil – Whitney Bauck, Fashionista

Here’s How to Practice 5 Corporal Works of Mercy in a Single Place – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew

Lent: Join Our Suffering to That of Christ – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand

4 Benedictine Tips For the Rest of Lent – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew

What Would Your Lent Have Been Like in AD 1873? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Why Should I Go on a Retreat? – Sister Laus Gloriae O.C.D., Integrated Catholic Life™

With Pope’s Call for “New Paths,” Amazon Synod Starts Down the Aisle – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

Restore Liturgical Beauty with Chant & Polyphony – John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine

Lent & the People of the Crucifixion – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

24 Verses That Prove God Still Works Miracles Through His People – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

How Cosmic Existence Reveals God’s Reality – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions

My Journey Back from Sedevacantism – Jean Koneazny Pollack, The CHN International

The Patriarch Joseph in the Liturgy of Lent – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

How Do You Experience Law in Your Heart & Mind as a Christian? – Damon Owens, uCatholic

