Take This Quiz to Let Your Favorite Saint Plan Your Next Date! – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew

The Stripping of the Altars – David Warren, The Catholic Thing

Book Review: ‘A Spirituality of Fundraising’ by Henri Nouwen – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

What’s Wrong with (Postmodern) World: Catholicism and Intelligence, by Fr. James V. Schall, S.J. – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

Spiritual Reading Arms Us for Battle – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

The New Pro-Life Generation: Breaking Through The Apathy – Christina Roe, Catholic Stand

We Need the Voice of St. John Paul II – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today

Meet Blessed Miriam Teresa, an Ordinary Saint from New Jersey – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Disaster, Vocations, Identity, Liturgy, Prayer, Action Item and Fr. Z Rants – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Weapons for Our Time: Divine Mercy and The Blessed Mother – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic Lane

Quæritur: Sunday Mass Obligation When Traveling to Remote Places – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

There’s Some Peter, Thomas and John in All of Us – Travis C. Headley, Forty Something Faith

Even Mother Teresa Nearly Rejected the Divine Call – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

New Ways Ministry’s “Father James Martin Effect” - Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.