Blogs | Apr. 28, 2017
Take This Quiz to Let Your Favorite Saint Plan Your Next Date, Stripping Altars, and More Links!
Take This Quiz to Let Your Favorite Saint Plan Your Next Date! – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
The Stripping of the Altars – David Warren, The Catholic Thing
Book Review: ‘A Spirituality of Fundraising’ by Henri Nouwen – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
What’s Wrong with (Postmodern) World: Catholicism and Intelligence, by Fr. James V. Schall, S.J. – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
Spiritual Reading Arms Us for Battle – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The New Pro-Life Generation: Breaking Through The Apathy – Christina Roe, Catholic Stand
We Need the Voice of St. John Paul II – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today
Meet Blessed Miriam Teresa, an Ordinary Saint from New Jersey – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Disaster, Vocations, Identity, Liturgy, Prayer, Action Item and Fr. Z Rants – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Weapons for Our Time: Divine Mercy and The Blessed Mother – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic Lane
Quæritur: Sunday Mass Obligation When Traveling to Remote Places – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
There’s Some Peter, Thomas and John in All of Us – Travis C. Headley, Forty Something Faith
Even Mother Teresa Nearly Rejected the Divine Call – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
New Ways Ministry’s “Father James Martin Effect” - Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
