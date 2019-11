St. Michael The Archangel (Source: epicPew)

Take Down Satan With These 11 Weapons, Before Mass Pray This Short Prayer Of Preparation, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Wanna Take Down Satan? Try These 11 Weapons To Use Against Him – Theresa Zoe Williams at epicPew +1

Before Mass Pray This Short Prayer Of Preparation – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

A New Catholic Revival In The Arts – Joseph Pearce at Faith & Culture

The Help & Hope Of The Souls In Purgatory – Maura Roan McKeegan at Catholic Exchange

Saint Theresa, Teresa, Thérèse—How Many Are There? – Theresa Zoe Williams at epicPew

William Shakespeare: Poet, Playwright—Catholic? – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

A Traveler’s Guide to the “Other Notre Dames” of France – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Imitate Our Lady’s Ten Principal Virtues – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Is God Indifferent To Our Suffering? – Katherine Baker at Mercatornet

8 Symbols Of The Holy Spirit Used In The Bible & Art – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Ambrosian Requiem Mass – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Eucharist: Foretaste of Heaven – Sister Mary Ann Fatula, O.P., at Catholic Exchange

The Good News & Moral Theology – Sabrina Vu at Catholic Stand

Rest in the Heart of Jesus with This Litany – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Book of Jonah: A Lesson in How to Become a Prophet – Sister Theo Kristen Hauck at Catholic Stand

Learning Prudence with St. Wenceslas – Andrew Garofalo at Catholic Exchange

