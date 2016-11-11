Click on Swiss Bishop: No Last Rites for Those Seeking Assisted Suicide -- Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald link to read more.
Dec. 29, 2016
Swiss Bishop: No Last Rites for Assisted Suicide; A Spiritual Reading Program and Many More Links!
Tito Edwards
Swiss Bishop: No Last Rites for Those Seeking Assisted Suicide – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
The One Essential Thing: Generosity – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
A Spiritual Reading Program – Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast
Inviting Christ and Mary to Your Wedding – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today
Brick by Brick! Parishes are “Turning Towards The Lord”, Going “Ad Orientem” - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Challenge to Be Courageously Catholic – Denise J. Hunnell M.D., Catholic Stand
The Unexpected Story of the Christmas Truce of 1914 – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
On Meeting Sally Read: Poet, Writer, Convert from Atheism – K.V. Turley, The Catholic World Report
The Three Godfathers (Film) – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Lawsuit Defends Filmmakers in Following Conscience on Marriage in Minnesota – Catholic News Agency
Why the Good Thief Doesn’t Justify Protestant Doctrines – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers
Democrats, Pro-Lifers Spar Over Planned Parenthood Investigation – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
