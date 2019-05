James Martin (Source: Fr. Dwight Longenecker)

Susan from the Parish Council or James Martin, False Claims Against Priests At Epic High, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Susan from the Parish Council or James Martin, SJ? – One Mad Mom +1

False Accusations Against Catholic Priests Are Now At Epic Proportions – David F. Pierre, Jr., at TheMediaReport.com +1

Thomas More’s Antidote To Modern Ideologies – L. Joseph Hebert, Ph.D., at Public Discourse

The New Primitives – William Kilpatrick, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

The Brian Sims Incident Was About Dehumanizing Christians — Not Just Unborn Babies - Tom Gilson at The Stream

Thousands Rally For Life In Philly In Protest of Brian Sims Bullying Tactics - T. Edwards at The American Catholic

Thor & Mothers – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today

Social Injustice: The Spiritual Dangers of Intersectionality – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

All In! – Off the Shelf 123 with Mark McNeil – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Why Do Eastern Catholics Stand During The Entire Mass? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Place of Realism in Art: Discovering ‘Breadth’ & why it Matters – John H. Folley at Beauty Advocacy

How Cardinal Wuerl Misled The Papal Foundation - Matthew B. O'Brien at First Things

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.