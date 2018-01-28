Bishop Conley of Lincoln: “Success Breeds Success” When It Comes to Vocations - Nicholas LaBanca, The Catholic World Report+++

A Great Report from Irish TV on the Dominicans - Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement+++

Ten Practical Steps to a Sanctified Life – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

St. Anthony on Spiritual Reading – Steven J. Rummelsburg, Integrated Catholic Life™

Mother Angelica’s Spectacular Eucharist Shrine Featured in Inspiring Short Documentary – ChurchPop

Preparing for Lent & a Year of Spiritual Progress – Daniel Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

The True Meaning of Mystical Theology – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

What Is Wisdom & How Do We Get It? – Stephen Beale, Catholic Exchange

Modesty & Charity – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Healing & “Offering Up” – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

5 of the Earliest Non-Biblical References to Jesus – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

4 Future Saints to Keep Your Eye On – Theresa Williams, epicPew

The Unorthodox Nuns Who Taught Meghan Markle – Charles A. Coulombe, Catholic Herald

Mystery Solved: Señor Misterioso is, in Fact, a Venezuelan “Saint” – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.