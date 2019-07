(Source: Shutterstock)

Successful Executive Leaves Everything Behind To Enter Ancient Mountain Monastery, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Successful Executive Leaves Everything Behind To Enter Ancient Mountain Monastery – Matthew Green & D. Massot at Aleteia +1

Long Lost Poem by J. R. R. Tolkien Is a Beautiful Christmas Prayer to the Virgin Mary – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

What Is A Grotto & Why Are So Many Catholic Shrines Built In Them? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Ideal Societies & The Catholic Vision – James Kalb, J.D., at The Catholic World Report

Sacred Music in Nigeria & New York City – Jennifer Donelson at New Liturgical Movement

Knowing Jesus: Intro To Prayer – Video – Daniel Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Trusting in God Like Saint Isidore the Farmer – Sarah Metts at Catholic Exchange

The Incarnation Doesn’t End with the Resurrection – James P. Ware at Church Life Journal

Science Studies the Pattern of the Past, Beauty is the Pattern of the Future; Science Needs Help! – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

St. Brychan: King & Saint of Wales – Richard Becker at Catholic Exchange

Why Flourishing Requires Healthy Interdependence – Anne Bradley at The Stream

