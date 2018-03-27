The Sanctuary Before & After Pics (Credit: Liturgical Arts Journal)
Stunning Renovation of Corpus Christi in London, The Truth About Pius XI, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Stunning Renovation of Corpus Christi in London – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal
The Truth About Pius XI & His Much-Maligned Successor – Roseanne T. Sullivan, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
The Faithlessness of Public Education – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Former Ignitum Today Writer Making an Impact, Part I: Shaun McAfee, O.P. – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today
Fr. Faber on Unhappiness – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
The 3 Hacks to Successful Fundraising in the Catholic Church – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Acts of the Disciples: Discipleship & Independent Living – Deacon G. Lambert, Catholic Stand
Nuts – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
A Glossary of Basic Liturgical Terms – Ælredus Rievallensis, Canticum Salomonis
Monastic Life at Mont Saint Michel - Carrie Gress, Ph.D., my favorite catholic things+++
Why Public Discussion Has Become Increasingly Irrational – James Kalb J.D., The Catholic World Report
Rowan Williams & Richard Dawkins Oppose an Expansion of Catholic Schools – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
The Guard of Honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus – Alita Maria Covel Ngo O.C.D.S., Catholic Stand
Pew Research Center Looks at Popes’ Numbers Five Years into His Pontificate – Fr. Z’s Blog
When Catholics Criticize the Pope – Dan Hitchens, First Things
