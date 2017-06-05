New Study: Beautiful Churches and Cathedrals Important in Individual Conversions – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Recommended Online Reading at “These Stone Walls” - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Conforming Our Hearts to the Sacred Heart of Jesus – Integrated Catholic Life™

The Value of Time Spent in Overcoming Temptations – Fr. P.J. Michel, Catholic Exchange

Spiritual Reading Makes Saints – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

We Can Become Saints by Surrendering to the Will of God – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand

The Transgender Agenda vs. the Science – Rick Fitzgibbons M.D., The Catholic Thing

Interview with Bishop Paprocki on Same-Sex “Marriage” Decree and Related Pastoral Issues – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Carnage of Divorce – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Teaching Them Better: The Secularization of Catholic Colleges – Deacon James H. Toner Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Senate Plan Means 22 Million Uninsured? An Honest Look at That Number – Ryan Ellis, Catholic Vote

The Conscience of the Modern Man – Kachi Ngai, Ignitum Today

When Christmas Comes In June – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand

A Letter From Venezuela – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

Pope Francis: Pius XII Risked His Neck to Save Jews from Deportation – Diane Montagna, Aleteia

Is All Sin the Same? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head

The Red Bible with the Red Dot – The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Tradition is for the Young (Part VII) – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Is a “Winnipeg Statement” Lurking in Amoris Lætitia? – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

The Catholic Church Thinks We Deserve Better! – One Mad Mom

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.