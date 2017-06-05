Click on the New Study: Beautiful Churches and Cathedrals Important in Individual Conversions link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 6, 2017
Study: Beautiful Churches Important in Individual Conversions, Read These Stone Walls, and More!
New Study: Beautiful Churches and Cathedrals Important in Individual Conversions – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Recommended Online Reading at “These Stone Walls” - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Conforming Our Hearts to the Sacred Heart of Jesus – Integrated Catholic Life™
The Value of Time Spent in Overcoming Temptations – Fr. P.J. Michel, Catholic Exchange
Spiritual Reading Makes Saints – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
We Can Become Saints by Surrendering to the Will of God – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand
The Transgender Agenda vs. the Science – Rick Fitzgibbons M.D., The Catholic Thing
Interview with Bishop Paprocki on Same-Sex “Marriage” Decree and Related Pastoral Issues – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Carnage of Divorce – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Teaching Them Better: The Secularization of Catholic Colleges – Deacon James H. Toner Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Senate Plan Means 22 Million Uninsured? An Honest Look at That Number – Ryan Ellis, Catholic Vote
The Conscience of the Modern Man – Kachi Ngai, Ignitum Today
When Christmas Comes In June – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand
A Letter From Venezuela – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
Pope Francis: Pius XII Risked His Neck to Save Jews from Deportation – Diane Montagna, Aleteia
Is All Sin the Same? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head
The Red Bible with the Red Dot – The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Tradition is for the Young (Part VII) – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Is a “Winnipeg Statement” Lurking in Amoris Lætitia? – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
The Catholic Church Thinks We Deserve Better! – One Mad Mom
