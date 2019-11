Jesus Saves St. Peter (Source: Roman Catholic Man)

Strategy To Bring Men Into Church, Bishop Barron’s 5 Paths To Bring Unaffiliated, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Reeling Men In: Strategy For The Increase Of Catholic Men In Number & Strength – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

Bishop Barron’s 5 Paths For Bringing The Unaffiliated Back To The Church – Gretchen R. Crowe at Our Sunday Visitor +1

The Urgency Of Religious Freedom – Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., at Crisis Magazine

Why Do Catholics Pray to Mary? – Birgit Jones at Ignitum Today

Wherein Fr. Z Maps Weird Things, Connects Dots, Rants A Lot, & Offers An Action Item! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Economic Freedom in the Light of Personal Freedom – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand

Francis & The Conservatives – P.J. Smith at Semiduplex

What Are Demons & Why Are They After Us? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Cardinal Ruini’s Return to the Field; On the Amazon, Married Priests, Risk of Schism, Alienation from God – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

Austin Ivereigh’s New Book Fails To Explain The Opposition To Pope Francis – Francis X. Maier at First Things

Catholicism & Its Critics: Review Of Tom Holland’s New Book – Tim Stanley at History Today

How Catholicism Made Westerners “Weird” – Stephanie Pappas at LiveScience

Only You & You Alone Can Do This Good – G. McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Vincent Cardinal Nichols Urges Ordinariate To Evangelize Britain On Its 10th Anniversary – Joanna Bogle at Catholic Herald

