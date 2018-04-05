Brian Holdsworth (Credit: Screenshot from YouTube via ChurchPop)
Stop Trying to Make Church Fun, Importance of Liturgical Beauty, Why Women Are Not Priests and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Stop Trying to Make Church Fun, It’s About Something More Important – ChurchPop
Importance of Liturgical Beauty – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Why Women Can’t Be Catholic Priests – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
The Canaanite Woman: Was Jesus Prejudiced? – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand
Profits at Service of People: The Core of Catholic Business Ethics – Fr. Thomas More Garrett O.P., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
When Virtue Becomes Vice & Vice Becomes Virtue – Chase Padusniak, Jappers & Janglers
You Are a Thief & a Murderer – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Beatitudinem Quaerens – a Joyful Album of Modern Latin Hymns – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Adversity & Its Immense Value – Alan Scott, Catholic Exchange
Learning Wisdom From The Simplicity of Children – Alyssa Morrisroe, Catholic Stand
Fatherless Shooters. . .as Secularists Push for Fatherless Families – Paul G. Kengor Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Incardination? – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Madrid Churches Attacked on International Women’s Day – Catholic Herald
The Strange Feminist Silence on Islam – Matthew Hanley, The Catholic Thing
How Bad was the Three Days of Darkness This Year? – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Tale of Two Priests’ Videos: Fr. Mike Schmitz & Fr. James Martin – One Mad Mom
