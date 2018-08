Fr James Martin (Credit: Screen Shot from joe.ie)

Stop Fr. James Martin, Power of Praying Marian Novenas, How Liturgical Art Affects Culture and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Stop Fr. James Martin: 10,000 Sign Petition to Stop Fr. James Martin, S.J., from Speaking at the World Meeting of Families - Alex Defert, Catholic Herald+++

The Power of Praying Marian Novenas – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange

How Liturgical Art Influences the Wider Culture – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

Homosexuality in Animals & in Human Genes? – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Faith

If You Love Me, Keep My Commandments – Michael Pakaluk, The Catholic Thing

How You Can Support the Church & the Pro-life Movement – The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

Understanding the “Unanimous Consent” of the Church Fathers – Jimmy Akin, JimmyAkin.com

The Power of Perseverance in Catholic Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Parvis Imbutus Tentabis Grandia Tutus or, How to Succeed at Latin – Regina Magazine

Fr. James V. Schall Dissects the West via Islam – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., Law and Liberty

Controversy Over the Holy See’s Substitution of CCC 2267 Continues – Fr. Z’s Blog

McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit

