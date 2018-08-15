Rainbow over the Vatican (Pic Credit: Vatican News via Roman Catholic Man)
St. John Bosco Told Us This Would Happen, A Religious Order for Women with Down Syndrome, and More!
St. John Bosco Told Us This Year Would Happen - Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man+++
This Beautiful Religious Order is for Women with Down Syndrome – Ryan Scheel, uCatholic
St. Alphonsus Liguori: Bearing the Cross of Mental Illness – Michele Chronister, Catholic Exchange
Shedding Light on Depression’s Darkness – Maria M. Maffucci, the Human Life Review
Loneliness Can Kill You – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
A Generation Who Grew Up with Pornography: How We can Help – Isaac Withers, Catholic Link
The Vocation of Business: Putting a Stamp on Creation – Luke Birgis, Napa Institute
Belgium’s Euthanasia Nightmare – Niall Gooch, Catholic Herald
McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit
An Interview With Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki (Part II) – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand
Why False Modesty Has a Deadly Allure – Stephen Mirarchi, epicPew
Video: The Best Form of Concelebration by Bishops During Vatican II – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Newly Defined “Dark Ages” of Christian America – Jason Craig, Those Catholic Men
Who Was Jeremiah the Prophet? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
New Light on the Visions of Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Jane Austen’s Common Sense Wisdom on Marriage & Family – Robert B. Greving, Crisis Magazine
