St. John Bosco Told Us This Year Would Happen - Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man+++

This Beautiful Religious Order is for Women with Down Syndrome – Ryan Scheel, uCatholic

St. Alphonsus Liguori: Bearing the Cross of Mental Illness – Michele Chronister, Catholic Exchange

Shedding Light on Depression’s Darkness – Maria M. Maffucci, the Human Life Review

Loneliness Can Kill You – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand

A Generation Who Grew Up with Pornography: How We can Help – Isaac Withers, Catholic Link

The Vocation of Business: Putting a Stamp on Creation – Luke Birgis, Napa Institute

Belgium’s Euthanasia Nightmare – Niall Gooch, Catholic Herald

McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit

An Interview With Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki (Part II) – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

Why False Modesty Has a Deadly Allure – Stephen Mirarchi, epicPew

Video: The Best Form of Concelebration by Bishops During Vatican II – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Newly Defined “Dark Ages” of Christian America – Jason Craig, Those Catholic Men

Who Was Jeremiah the Prophet? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

New Light on the Visions of Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Jane Austen’s Common Sense Wisdom on Marriage & Family – Robert B. Greving, Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .