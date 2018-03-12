St. Ignatius of Loyola (Credit: Integrated Catholic Life)
St. Ignatius of Loyola's Formula for Raising Millions, Mary Magdalene Movie Review, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
St. Ignatius of Loyola’s Secret Formula for Raising Millions - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Movie Review: Mary Magdalene (2018); Feminism & Revisionism – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
‘Black Panther’ Star Boldly Proclaims “I Fell in Love with Jesus” – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Pope Francis, How Are His Curial Reforms Proceeding – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Say Hello to “The Catholic Podcast”! – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
How Focusing on Catholicism’s Beauty Can Lead People to the Faith – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Lent as a Moving Experience – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Things To Come: Faith, State, & Society in a New World - by Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Cap., The Catholic World Report+++
When the Parish Next Door Doesn’t Work – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine
Steering Clear of “The Catholic Ghetto” – Michael Pakaluk Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
The Failure of Sweden’s Motherhood Experiment – Allan C. Carlson, Mercatornet
Rebellion or Reverence: A Consideration for the Church – James Hooper, Catholic Stand
How Granda Brought About Twin Pugin-Inspired Chalices – Kinga U. Lipinska, Liturgical Arts Journal
Quæritur: USCCB Asks Us to Call Officials about DACA; If I Don’t, Do I Sin? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Janus v. AFSCME and Catholic Social Teaching – Michael Moreland, Mirror of Justice
