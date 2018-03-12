St. Ignatius of Loyola’s Secret Formula for Raising Millions - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Movie Review: Mary Magdalene (2018); Feminism & Revisionism – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

‘Black Panther’ Star Boldly Proclaims “I Fell in Love with Jesus” – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Pope Francis, How Are His Curial Reforms Proceeding – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

Say Hello to “The Catholic Podcast”! – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

How Focusing on Catholicism’s Beauty Can Lead People to the Faith – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Lent as a Moving Experience – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand

Things To Come: Faith, State, & Society in a New World - by Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Cap., The Catholic World Report+++

When the Parish Next Door Doesn’t Work – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine

Steering Clear of “The Catholic Ghetto” – Michael Pakaluk Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

The Failure of Sweden’s Motherhood Experiment – Allan C. Carlson, Mercatornet

Rebellion or Reverence: A Consideration for the Church – James Hooper, Catholic Stand

How Granda Brought About Twin Pugin-Inspired Chalices – Kinga U. Lipinska, Liturgical Arts Journal

Quæritur: USCCB Asks Us to Call Officials about DACA; If I Don’t, Do I Sin? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Janus v. AFSCME and Catholic Social Teaching – Michael Moreland, Mirror of Justice

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .