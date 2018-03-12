St. Ignatius of Loyola (Credit: Integrated Catholic Life)

St. Ignatius of Loyola's Formula for Raising Millions, Mary Magdalene Movie Review, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

St. Ignatius of Loyola’s Secret Formula for Raising Millions - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Movie Review: Mary Magdalene (2018); Feminism & Revisionism – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

‘Black Panther’ Star Boldly Proclaims “I Fell in Love with Jesus” – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Pope Francis, How Are His Curial Reforms Proceeding – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

Say Hello to “The Catholic Podcast”! – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

How Focusing on Catholicism’s Beauty Can Lead People to the Faith – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Lent as a Moving Experience – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand

Things To Come: Faith, State, & Society in a New World - by Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Cap., The Catholic World Report+++

When the Parish Next Door Doesn’t Work – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine

Steering Clear of “The Catholic Ghetto” – Michael Pakaluk Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

The Failure of Sweden’s Motherhood Experiment – Allan C. Carlson, Mercatornet

Rebellion or Reverence: A Consideration for the Church – James Hooper, Catholic Stand

How Granda Brought About Twin Pugin-Inspired Chalices – Kinga U. Lipinska, Liturgical Arts Journal

Quæritur: USCCB Asks Us to Call Officials about DACA; If I Don’t, Do I Sin? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Janus v. AFSCME and Catholic Social Teaching – Michael Moreland, Mirror of Justice

