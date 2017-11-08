St. Gertrude Prayer Releases 1,000 Souls from Purgatory Or Does It - Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

Four Common Tactics of the Devil – Msgrs. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

The Vanishing Body and the Disappearing Cemetery - John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

The Present Crisis in a Nutshell - Fr. Ed, Father Ed’s Blog

Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good People? – Monica Hannan, Lift Me Up!

The St. Benedict Medal Prayer of Exorcism – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Pope Francis: Some Will Awake for Eternal Life, Others for Everlasting Shame – Fr. Z’s Blog

Catholic Colleges Must Preserve Their True Mission – Todd Nolan, Catholic Stand

Seat of Moses – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

How to Fundraise Like a Catholic for a Catholic Organization – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Whatever Happened to Limbo? – Fr. Michael Kerper, Catholic Exchange

Action Item – Petitions in Support of Bishop Morlino & Diocese of Madison  – Fr. Z’s Blog

How to Drive Your Friends Sane – Kenneth Hensley, Catholic Answers Magazine

Too Cool: Prayer Cards for Priest’s Prep Before, Thanksgiving After Holy Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog

A Devotional: Prayers of Aspiration – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand

“Brute Facts” vs. “Sufficient Reasons” – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions

On the Lunatic Fringe, Francis is Not the Pope? – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Theologians Must Set Example of Intellectual Honesty: Reply to Fastiggi – Edward Feser Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

Here I Stand; I Can Do No Other – Fr Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus mihi adjutor

Dubia Cardinal: Footnote Cannot Overrule the Tradition of the Church – Catholic Herald

