Spiritual Warfare in City of Angels, Beautiful Liturgy Attracts and Hollywood Knows It, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Spiritual Warfare in the City of Angels – Shane Kapler at Catholic Exchange +1

Beautiful Catholic Liturgy Attracts, & Hollywood Knows It – Rob Coleman at The Catholic World Report +1

How To Respond To Comments About Your Growing Family Size – Anna O’Neil at Aleteia

We Cannot Unsee the Beauty – Brian Williams at Liturgy Guy

On The Power Of Liturgy & Prayer – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Of Slobs & Lack Of Modesty During Mass – Chilton Williamson, Jr., at Crisis Magazine

Let’s Talk About The Trans Movement – Gaudia Certaminis at statistician to the stars!

Be Still & Know: Eucharistic Adoration vs. Centering “Prayer” – Richard G. Evans at Catholic Stand

“Ad Orientem” Worship: Help Against Clericalism – Fr. Z’s Blog

Australian Justice In The Dock – George Weigel at Denver Catholic

Does “Conversion Therapy” Hurt People Who Identify as Transgender? JAMA Study – Mark Regnerus, Ph.D., at Public Discourse

Preaching to the Choir: The Futility of Arguing on the Internet, Redux – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Cardinal Dolan Ensnared In Sexual Abuse Scandal In New York – Rick Yoder at The Amish Catholic

Don’t Be Afraid Of Thomism – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.