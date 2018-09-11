The Godmother Book Cover (Credit: Crisis Magazine)

Sowers of Current Chaos, Fr. James Martin’s False Mercy, The Answer to Suffering, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Sowers of the Current Chaos - Paul Kengor, Crisis Magazine+++

Fr. James Martin’s False Mercy – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

The Christian Answer to Suffering – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand

Do You Know What Each Day of the Week is Dedicated to in the Church? – Aleteia

To be Judgmental is Comparable to Being a Backseat Driver – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

What Men Can Do to End Abortion – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman

True-Life Adventures: How to Start a Parish Schola – Diana Silva, Benedict XVI Institute

Attracting Your Angel Donors – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

New Regular Traditional Latin Mass in the Diocese of Gary, Indiana – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Australian Bishops Reject the Call to Lift Seal of Confession in Abuse Cases – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

Something Greater – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today

The Necessity of “Gymnastic” in Classical Education – Karen Landry, Newman Society

All Heart – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.