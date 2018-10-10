Some Church Architectural Styles Really Are Profane - Dan Burke, Crisis Magazine+++

St. Padre Pio’s First Healing Miracle – Patricia Treece, Catholic Exchange

Peter & the Primacy in the New Testament – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Do You Know Which Virtues can Defeat the Seven Deadly Sins? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Is There a List of Mortal Sins? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

What Catholics Must Know About The 4 Last Things – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

Cardinal Müller: Real Danger Today is Greenhouse Gases of Sin, Global Warming of Unbelief – Fr. Z's Blog

The Big Problems with Naturalism – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions

Hiddenness – Nathalie Fernandez, Ignitum Today

1968, the Annus Horribilis – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas S.T.D. Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

Institute of Christ the King Established in Shrewsbury – Joseph Shaw, LMS Chairman

Patheos v. Christ – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

In Signing the China Deal, the Vatican is Taking an Enormous Risk – Benedict Rogers, Catholic Herald

