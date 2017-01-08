Click on Some 215 Million Christians are Suffering Persecution Today link to read more.

Some 215 Million Christians are Suffering Persecution Today, Recognizing the Face of Evil, and More!

Some 215 Million Christians are Suffering Persecution Today – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Light from the East for Millennials and Everyone – Ines A. Murzaku Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Living as a Catholic in the Bible Belt – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Quæritur: Reception of Eucharist Multiple Times with Same Mass Formulary – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The “Vinegar Bible”??? What In the World Is That?! – Kathy Schiffer, Seasons of Grace

Scientology: The Church of Forced Abortion – Victoria Gisondi, Catholic Stand

10 More Fascinating Angels Facts That Will Blow Your Mind – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

5 Myths About the Papacy That Too Many People Still Believe (Maybe Even You!) – ChurchPOP

Congress Racing to Block DC’s Assisted Suicide Law – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Students too Triggered by Crucifixion to Learn About It – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Recognizing the Face of Evil – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing

Lessons from an Era of Confusion – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Christmas Afterthoughts: God Made Flesh – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

Bishops Warn of Intolerance after UK Government Advisor Criticises Catholic Schools – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

