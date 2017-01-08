Some 215 Million Christians are Suffering Persecution Today – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Light from the East for Millennials and Everyone – Ines A. Murzaku Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Living as a Catholic in the Bible Belt – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Quæritur: Reception of Eucharist Multiple Times with Same Mass Formulary – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The “Vinegar Bible”??? What In the World Is That?! – Kathy Schiffer, Seasons of Grace

Scientology: The Church of Forced Abortion – Victoria Gisondi, Catholic Stand

10 More Fascinating Angels Facts That Will Blow Your Mind – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

5 Myths About the Papacy That Too Many People Still Believe (Maybe Even You!) – ChurchPOP

Congress Racing to Block DC’s Assisted Suicide Law – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Students too Triggered by Crucifixion to Learn About It – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Recognizing the Face of Evil – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing

Lessons from an Era of Confusion – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Christmas Afterthoughts: God Made Flesh – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

Bishops Warn of Intolerance after UK Government Advisor Criticises Catholic Schools – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

