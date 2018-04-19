Gaudete et Exsultate Booklettes (Credit: VaticanNews.va)
Solid Analysis of Gaudete et Exsultate, Pre-Synod Document on Young Catholics, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Solid Analysis of Gaudete et Exsultate - P.J. Smith, Semiduplex+++
The Pre-Synod Document on Young Catholics: Troubling – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand
Abandoned by the US, Syrian Christians Seek Help from Pro-Iran Militias – John Zmirak Ph.D.
Ross Douthat on Gnosticism – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Jesus Was Troubled – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand
Chappaquiddick & Us – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The 10 Free Technologies Every Catholic Charity Must Use – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
How To Pack Everything in a Little Suitcase, in Little Time – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley
The War Against Africa Today: Ideological Colonialism – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
What the New Pro-Life Movement Didn’t Do for a Pro-Life Democratic – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
Did You Know. . .The Serpent of Genesis Is Not a Snake? – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome
Kenneth Clark Had a Warning on the Future of Western Civilisation – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
The Annunciation – The 1st Joyful Mystery – Fr. Z’s Blog
Was Cardinal Burke Referring to Us? – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society
Marcus Grodi Reflects on Trends in Conversions, & the Mystery of Grace – Jeanette Flood, The Catholic World Report
Sanctuary Furnishings from Duncan Stroik – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments