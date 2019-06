Soldiers Rosaries (Source: Roman Catholic Man)

Soldiers Carried These Rosaries During D-Day Invasion, Floriani Sacred Music, and More!

Soldiers Carried These Rosaries During D-Day Invasion – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

You Have Never Heard A Sacred Music Choir Like Floriani – Catalina Ramos at The Catholic Gentleman +1

Catholics Bless Chicago’s “Broken” Streets With Unusual Statue – John Burger at Aleteia

Sanctify Your Every Action & Offer It For A Loved One With This Prayer – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Quæritur: Gifts For New Priests. . . An Out Of The Box Idea – Fr. Z’s Blog

More Vestments from the Papal Sacristy – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Modern Sacred Music – Jennifer Donelson at New Liturgical Movement

The Sacristy Series: Antependia of St. Mary’s in Wausau, Wisconsin – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Making Summer Travel More Catholic – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Patience in the Spiritual Life – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

June: The Sacred Heart – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Pentecost & the Divine Assistance of the Holy Spirit – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

