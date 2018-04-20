Birgit Jones website, Catholic Life in Our Times (Credit: Catholic Life in Our Times)
Social Yet Private, Is It Time To "MeWe"? - Birgit Jones, Catholic Life in Our Times+++
L’Arche Founder Jean Vanier Shows a Path to Love in Summer in the Forest – John Burger, Aleteia
Women Bishops, Here We Go Again – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Arizona ‘c’atholic State Representative Isela Blanc Distorts Pope, Church on Abortion, Contraception – Fr. Z’s Blog
Worship Animating Culture - Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction+++
The Dispute on “Faith Alone” – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Fr. Joseph Ratzinger’s 1969 Prediction: What the Church Will Look Like in 2000 – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Chappaquiddick: A Film Review – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Asking by the Rules: Canon 1262 & You – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Richard Dawkins Warns Post-Christian Europe May Be Worse, Quotes Catholic – ChurchPop
Catholic Social Teaching Demands That We Solve Britain’s Housing Crisis – Philip Booth, Catholic Herald
St. Benedict the Moor on US Liturgical Calendar – Claudio Salvucci, Liturgical Arts Journal
The Shadowy World of ‘Euthanasia Fundamentalism’ – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
God’s Teaching is Clear But Society is Still Confused – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand
Practical Atheism – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky, Catholic Culture
Critical Look at Rod Dreher, Patrick Deneen, & “Catholic Integralists” – John Zmirak Ph.D.
A Crisis of Authority: Humanae Vitae 50 Years Later – Dave McClow, Catholic Exchange
An Examination of Closet – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley
How Should Catholics Vote? – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Gaudete et Exsultate: Coming in From the Cold – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
