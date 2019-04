The Sistine Chapel (Source: Defenders of the Catholic Faith blog)

Wow! Sistine Chapel Explained; Now You See Why We Only Use Liz as Our Guide in Rome! ☩ Steve Ray +1

The Hidden Wound of Christ ☩ Rick Yoder at The Amish Catholic +1

Embarrassing Gaffes Continue to Show Media’s Ignorance of Religion ☩ Jarrett Stepman at The Stream

Voluntarism, a Critical Error of Our Times ☩ Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

On Ratzinger’s “Notes” There Is War Among Theologians. A Back & Forth ☩ Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo

Dante & Tolkien, Hell & Númenor ☩ Patrick Malone at Catholic Stand

The Realism of Moral Manuals ☩ Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini

Just Too Cool: Fr. Z Kudos to Our Lady’s Bees! They survived the fire #NDParis ☩ Fr. Z's Blog

Vatican Enhances Catholic Ordinariate For Anglicans Norms ☩ Christopher Mahon at The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

The Passion of Notre-Dame, Why it Matters ☩ Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman, O.S.B., at Dominus Mihi Adjutor

A Christian Response to Sri Lanka’s Easter Massacre ☩ Brendan Malone at Ignitum Today

The Untapped Power of Faith in Action ☩ Edward Monti at Catholic Stand

