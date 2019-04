The Best in Catholic Blogging

Simple Sidewalk Stand Leads Many To Convert, Twitter Labels Mother Teresa As Hate Speech, and More!

From A Simple Sidewalk Stand, This Group Is Leading Many Into The Catholic Church ☩ John Burger at Aleteia +1

Watch: Twitter Official Can’t Answer Why It Deemed Pro-Life Quote From Mother Teresa “Hate Speech” ☩ Corinne Weaver at Life News +1

God’s Desire to Unleash Love Through Our Suffering ☩ Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Countering Identity Politics By Portraying the Father as a Gray-Haired Man ☩ David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Can You Doubt That 2 + 3 = 5? ☩ Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Immoderate Desires IV: The Deadly Sin of Envy ☩ Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

A Historical Timeline of Notre-Dame Cathedral ☩ Alex R. Hey at epicPew

Legally Right Versus Morally Right ☩ Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

St. Albert the “Great Fundraiser” ☩ Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Notre-Dame de Paris: Jewel of France ☩

No First Amendment? In Canada, Calling A Trans Woman A 'Biological' Man Is Hate Speech ☩ Julia Duin at Get Religion

