Blogs | May. 19, 2017
Shroud of Turin Coins May Finally Have Been Identified, Ed Peters on Coccopalmerio’s and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Shroud of Turin Coins May Finally Have Been Identified – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Ed Peters on Cardinal Coccopalmerio’s Alarming Assertion – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Christians and the Assad Government: The Untold Story – Kathleen M. Hines, The Remnant Newspaper
Mrs. Valiant, Meek, and Mild: Reconciling Confidence and Gentleness – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
10 Books That Would Inspire Any Catholic School Educator – Justin McClain, epicPew
Acceptance and Anxiety – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand
The Sexual Revolution and the Do-Nothing Church - Stephen Baskerville Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Catholic Hospital Sued for Denying Sex Reassignment Surgery – Catholic News Agency
Abandoning Belief in Rationality Leaves Only Force and Violence – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Pakistan’s Christian Community Struggles Against Both Law and Mob Rule – John Burger, Aleteia
Why Catholics Don’t Give. . .And What Can Be Done About It – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Reply to Muslim Apologist Shabir Ally on Trinitarianism – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
Communion in the Hand - Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Enough with the Liturgical Translations! – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Catherine of Siena–A Marvel of Wisdom – Christopher Check, Catholic Answers
