Click on the Impious Cranmer link to read more.
Impious Cranmer; Pope Francis: The End of an Era; Anglican Usage Liturgy; and More Great Links!
Impious Cranmer - Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Pope Francis: The End of an Era? - Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Holy Ghost vs. Holy Spirit, Redux; On Anglican Usage Liturgy – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist
Anglican Breviary – Joe Sales
The Journey Home Celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a Special Episode – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
More Bible Clues for the Priesthood – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
My Enemy is My Neighbor: Becoming a Good Samaritan – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
Six Impossible Things Before Breakfast – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
How to Find the Right Words for Your Next Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
What’s Missing in the New Evangelization – Deacon John Beagan, Crisis Magazine
Who Am I? A Sinner – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand
Who were the “Know-Nothings”? What was “Know-Nothingism”? – Patrick McNamara Ph.D., Aleteia
Petulant Children Seeking Patience – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
‘Same-sex Marriage’ & ‘Same-sex Unions’ Not the Same Things. . . – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report
The Easter Gospels of the Byzantine Rite – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Summorum Pontificum 10 Years Onward! – Fr. Z’s Blog
On Monuments & Memory – Theodore Rebard, Crisis Magazine
Preach It Sister – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Concerning Archbishop Fernández’s Defense of Chapter 8 of Amoris Lætitia – Fr. D. Vincent Twomey S.V.D., The Catholic World Report
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.