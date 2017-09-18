Click on the Impious Cranmer link to read more.

Impious Cranmer; Pope Francis: The End of an Era; Anglican Usage Liturgy; and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Impious Cranmer - Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Pope Francis: The End of an Era? - Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

Holy Ghost vs. Holy Spirit, Redux; On Anglican Usage Liturgy – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist

Anglican Breviary – Joe Sales

The Journey Home Celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a Special Episode – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

More Bible Clues for the Priesthood – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine

My Enemy is My Neighbor: Becoming a Good Samaritan – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

Six Impossible Things Before Breakfast – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic

How to Find the Right Words for Your Next Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

What’s Missing in the New Evangelization – Deacon John Beagan, Crisis Magazine

Who Am I? A Sinner – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand

Who were the “Know-Nothings”? What was “Know-Nothingism”? – Patrick McNamara Ph.D., Aleteia

Petulant Children Seeking Patience – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand

‘Same-sex Marriage’ & ‘Same-sex Unions’ Not the Same Things. . . – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report

The Easter Gospels of the Byzantine Rite – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Summorum Pontificum 10 Years Onward! – Fr. Z’s Blog

On Monuments & Memory – Theodore Rebard, Crisis Magazine

Preach It Sister – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Concerning Archbishop Fernández’s Defense of Chapter 8 of Amoris Lætitia – Fr. D. Vincent Twomey S.V.D., The Catholic World Report

